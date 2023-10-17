It was an amazing experience, you would think because he is a multi Grammy award-winning artist he would come here and you would feel you are sitting with a huge guru, but he is such an amazing person, not only to be mentored by but just to be around. His energy is great, he is an amazing person, it was honestly amazing.
'Idols SA' contestant Thabo Ndlovu on being so close to winning: 'It's been a lot of prayer and trusting God'
“I think with each week I do my best and hoping that my best will be enough for South Africa to take me there”
He recently received rave reviews from the judges for his rendition of Prince's Kiss and an even better second round when he sang Jaziel Brothers' Ndinike Indawo. Idols SA hopeful Thabo Ndlovu said it's been a journey of maturing into self.
There are officially three nights left before the last season of Idols SA comes to a close and Thabo is among the top four remaining in the singing competition.
You’ve made it to the top four, how does it feel?
Honestly, it's a very humbling experience, and I'm very grateful and thankful first to God but also to my supporters, fully understanding that certain people who vote for me are not people I've met before. The only interaction I've had with them is them seeing me on TV. But for them to take time out of their day and actually vote for someone they have not met before, simply because they believe in that person, is quite humbling.
Are you anticipating or confident you will make it to the top three?
I wouldn't say I'm confident or anticipating it. I think with each week I do my best and I am hoping that my best will be enough for South Africa to take me there. Specifically, last week I did my best and I just pray and hope it was enough for South Africa to say that I'm worthy enough to be in the top three through their votes.
You are being mentored by multiple Grammy award winner PJ Morton. What is the experience like?
It was an amazing experience, you would think because he is a multi Grammy award-winning artist he would come here and you would feel you are sitting with a huge guru, but he is such an amazing person, not only to be mentored by but just to be around. His energy is great, he is an amazing person, it was honestly amazing.
Which of the Idols SA judges' advice have you carried throughout your journey in the competition?
It's been a combination of all the judges' advice, obviously understand it's a competition. You are bound to make mistakes at certain points, you are bound to miss the mark at a certain point. So it's just been a case of when they give me advice I take it into consideration, and moving and trying to better myself throughout the competition.
Cassper Nyovest recently sang your praises, saying you were the best to ever do it. How does it feel to be praised by such an artist?
It was very humbling and grounding to know that an amazing artist, a legend such as Cassper Nyovest, can recognise a small and upcoming artist from Witbank and say such things, not only to himself but feel so confident about what he is saying that he posted it on his social media. So, yeah, it was a momentous time and I still cherish it.
You are so close to the finishing line, what have you been doing to prepare yourself?
It's been a lot of prayer and trusting God, but also trusting the process and trusting that whatever is meant to be will be, regardless.
What’s been motivating you to keep on in this tough competition?
The full understanding that I'm no longer doing this for myself, I'm also doing it for that young boy or girl, that man or woman who sits there and watches me knowing my story and relates to me. In a nutshell, what's been motivating me is supporters and people I inspire.
Idols SA airs every Saturday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), thereafter on Mzansi Wethu at 7.30pm.
