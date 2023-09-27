Another celeb who recently welcomed his bundles of joy into the world is seasoned comedian Ndumiso Lindi.
He took to his Instagram timeline to announce to his followers the arrival of twins.
"...and then we were four. Liveni, Lunathi uthando lukaThixo namaNyange,” he captioned the post.
In another post, Ndumiso's wife Faith recalled how she was mocked over the years for not having children.
“God did a thing for us. We feel incredibly blessed, uzosule inyenbezi zethu. We have been ridiculed for not having kids, I was made to feel less of a woman (Yep it happened). But God said not in my name.”
Actress Asavela Mqokiyana also recently welcomed her baby girl.
She recalled giving birth to her first child by sharing the moment she shared with her husband.
“A couple of seconds later with her dad watching as they attended to her, my gynae closing me up played A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. I bawled yoh. A beautiful moment with my husband being here welcoming our daughter to the world.”
‘uTata ka Qamata’ — MaXhosa’s Laduma welcomes bundle of joy
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Laduma Ngxokolo
Congratulations are in order for designer Laduma Ngxokolo after he recently welcomed a new addition to the family.
Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, the owner of the luxury fashion brand MaXhosa shared a snap of his little family at the hospital.
“Became uTata ka Qamata on 24/09/2023. So excited about this new journey of being a father to our precious little girl. Shout out to uMama ka Qamata for carrying our bundle of joy for so long.”
The new dad also thanked the medical team who helped deliver their precious cargo.
“Lastly, shout out to all the medical professionals who ensured the journey was a success and fun one. Many thanks Dr Sihlabele, Dr Silver, Dr Ubomba.”
His mentions were flooded with congratulatory messages from Mzansi's celebville, including Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Bontle Modiselle and Anele Zondo.
