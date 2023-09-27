Rapper Nadia Nakai has apologised to DJ Milkshake for putting him on blast.
Although she extended an olive branch, she stuck to her guns that hip hop DJs excluding Ayanda MVP play old songs at gigs without playing new hip hop music.
Taking to her X timeline recently she explained why on Sunday she singled out DJ Milkshake.
“I’m sorry for calling out Milkshake. The reason I did that was because I was with him while he was playing at Members when I asked him, like I always do. If I hurt you, I’m sorry bro. But it still doesn’t change the fact that I’m not hearing new hip hop drops,” she wrote.
“I’m not the only one who feels that way. I’m not hearing Dee’s new joint, 018, even if you want to go international I don’t hear F!EN in the club either. I love hip hop man. Shake is bro tho, I got too familiar and shouldn't have blasted him on the gram like that.”
Nadia took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to lambaste DJs for their song selections.
“I'm so sick of you hip hop deejays,” she said.
“I'm actually dropping hip hop joints and you don't play the sh**. Used To Fight D about it too. @djmilkshake I'm talking about you!!
“Mxm how many times you gonna play all I do is win. Mxm! @ayandamvp this doesn't include you because you really do hold up new hip hop drops.”
'I'm sorry for calling out Milkshake' — Nadia Nakai apologises after putting him on blast
‘I got too familiar’
Image: Twitter/Nadia Nakai
