Politics

Council to debate finance minister’s demands over Nelson Mandela Bay city manager

By Andisa Bonani - 27 September 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay council is due to debate finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s latest demands on Wednesday, with the focus falling on city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

The special council meeting was called by mayor Gary by Van Niekerk, who has been vocal that Nqwazi needs to be removed from her position...

