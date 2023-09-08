Meet Nelisa Ngcobo: the writer behind Mzansi's biggest TV series who's set to make her acting debut

When Nelisa Ngcobo first came into the TV and film industry, she had hopes of becoming an actress first but found herself infiltrating the screenwriting space, and now, seven years later, she is set to make her acting debut.

She plays the role of Charlene in an upcoming animation series, Headspace, which follows the lives of aliens who find themselves in the brain of a 16-year-old.

"It's funny how timing and everything works. For six years I was only writing, which I found quite fulfilling and interesting, now Headspace is coming out and the performer side of me is coming out as well."

She describes herself as someone who is no different from a musician, someone who keeps her writing muscle fresh and explores other forms of storytelling to sharpen her skill.

"Writing is the thing I have been known for, but there are other things I want to explore. it's about telling stories as a whole, as opposed to focusing on one medium."

Since graduating with English literature and media studies, Nelisa began her screenwriting career in telenovela writing on season one and two of Mzansi Magic's The Queen, The River, Gomora and Giyani - Land of Blood.

She's since cemented her name writing internationally acclaimed shows Blood & Water, and Savage Beauty.

"As a storyteller, I don't want to be limited to film. From now and as time progresses, I really am determined to maintain some sort of storytelling freedom and not be confined to one space. Headspace is exciting because I was introducing myself to animation, which is another form of storytelling altogether."

Speaking on the art of storytelling, Nelisa said she found the formulae to creating stories that resonate with viewers.

"If you are telling a story, you have to get to the heart of something. Getting beyond what something presents itself as is quite scary, and you cannot be afraid to get to the core. If you're going to tell a story, you cannot be afraid to go deep.

"If something is a hit, it means it penetrates, and it's something that we all personally relate to. You have to cut through the noise and go to the heart of something."

She is now developing her own projects, some she plans to act in and others to direct.

The devotion to her work does not come easy though, she admits.

"I've had issues with my mental health, which will be another TV show at some point in my life because it's a fascinating space to explore, it can get a little intense, so sometimes debriefing looks like therapy sessions, or watching series for hours. You have to give space to the things you've made, then come back."

