Holly Rey gets candid about lifestyle changes and living with diabetes
Image: Instagram/ Holly Rey
After being diagnosed with type one diabetes aged just nine, things look different for Holly Rey now.
The award-winning singer opened up about living with the chronic disease in 2020 and has since been on a journey of leading a healthy lifestyle.
She told TshisaLIVE although she became intentional about her health after a scare, her doctor also played a role.
"The thing is it is not like you take a pill and then you are good. Everything you eat and do is affected. I am on an amazing programme now. I have a doctor on call for when I'm not feeling well. He does travel with me. A big change in my schedule and my team is having a doctor be a part of my team. He's not with me all the time but whenever I'm feeling under the weather he does travel with me to make sure I can be the best version of myself, not just for me but for all my fans and everyone I'm interacting with," she said
Holly said her doctor told her professional athletes take care of their health but musicians don't take it seriously. She said even without diabetes, the busy schedules and what musicians go through, with all the constant travel and physically demanding tasks on stage and the move to the next gig, it is physically draining.
"Our heart rate is up and down all the time. It is like being a professional athlete. He told me if I don't take my illness and my lifestyle seriously I'm going to get sick quickly.
For me that was a shock. He said I needed to make some sort of a lifestyle change otherwise I'm either giving up music and going to a more wholesome regulated lifestyle or its changing the way I approach music and the way I visualise doing music.
I obviously couldn't give up music so the compromise was having a doctor on call and taking my life seriously. It is something I think more musicians need to do," she said
