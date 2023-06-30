While some were here for the combos, one social media user asked why he was dressing like a “gay” and urged him to delete the post.
“Wasugqokisa kwesi tabane mfo, niwu funa ngaleyo umnotho yini? Cisha lesithombe bhuti ... nge nhlonipho”
Zakes called out the critic, saying he was being foul and narrow-minded.
“Hhay ngan'yakwethu musa ukuphambuka olwimini kabi yami, ulwimi lwakho linokucwasa. Ukuhamba kuvula igqondo no Lwazi kwabezizwe, lana ngidle ushuni wama Scottish, zifundise mntakababa ungasibukanisi nabezizwe idlala zidlula ikhanda wena wesilo”
Zakes has been travelling the world with his music for years, and was recently spotted celebrating his Best Global Music Performance Grammy win with American entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons in Bali, Indonesia.
“Yesterday the iconic Russell Simmons and my sister Swaady Martin came through bearing a gift of appreciation, recognition, and love; a toas and cake to a Grammy win! We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Zakes wrote of the experience.
Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode's song Bayethe won the prestigious award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in February.
Zakes Bantwini hits back at ‘Scottish Zulu man’ hate
Digital Editor
Image: Zake Bantwini Twitter
Zakes Bantwini put his kilt on and served “Scottish Zulu Man” vibes, but not everyone was impressed.
He recently took a trip to the land of the Loch Ness monster and bagpipes, and shared pics of himself in Scottish traditional dress to prove it.
While some were here for the combos, one social media user asked why he was dressing like a “gay” and urged him to delete the post.
“Wasugqokisa kwesi tabane mfo, niwu funa ngaleyo umnotho yini? Cisha lesithombe bhuti ... nge nhlonipho”
Zakes called out the critic, saying he was being foul and narrow-minded.
“Hhay ngan'yakwethu musa ukuphambuka olwimini kabi yami, ulwimi lwakho linokucwasa. Ukuhamba kuvula igqondo no Lwazi kwabezizwe, lana ngidle ushuni wama Scottish, zifundise mntakababa ungasibukanisi nabezizwe idlala zidlula ikhanda wena wesilo”
Zakes has been travelling the world with his music for years, and was recently spotted celebrating his Best Global Music Performance Grammy win with American entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons in Bali, Indonesia.
“Yesterday the iconic Russell Simmons and my sister Swaady Martin came through bearing a gift of appreciation, recognition, and love; a toas and cake to a Grammy win! We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Zakes wrote of the experience.
Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode's song Bayethe won the prestigious award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in February.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure