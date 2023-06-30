Age is nothing but a number, says Jojo Robinson, who is happily married to her hubby Calven, who is 20 years her senior.
The reality TV star took to her timeline to reveal she and her husband have a 20-year age gap between them, adding it isn't an issue for them.
“Boo bear is timeless. And I'm expensive. We match so well. For anyone who wants to know, we do have a 20-year age gap. Boo was in the army when I was born,” she wrote.
Jojo spoke of how she forced him to get onto The Real Housewives of Durban and got him to do fun things with her, and said he gladly obliged.
“We have been together 10 years and I couldn't imagine my life with anyone else. Age really never mattered to us, even though I've been called his daughter more than a few times, though a lot less since his little face surgery. I forced him into last year on RHOD. I feel like my young at heart spirit has rubbed off on Boo. He forgets he is older all the time.”
Jojo frequently gushes over her hubby on the timeline, speaking of how well he treats her.
In a post appreciating his efforts, Jojo professed her love for Calven.
“I love you, Calven Robinson. You are my reason for life. You and our baby Boo. Thank you for who you are and what we are together.”
‘Boo was in the army when I was born’ — Jojo address 20-year age gap between her and her husband
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Jojo Robinson
