Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has wished her ex-fiancé, baby daddy and former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday with a sweet message.
Jacob turned 81 on Wednesday while his youngest son Sakhaumuzi Zuma turned five. LaConco took to her timeline to celebrate Jacob and her son's birthday.
“This day brings back so many memories of treasure. Wishing you both health, prosperity, genuine love, peace, loyalty and all that’s great for you. Happy birthday bab’wakhe and happy birthday Sakha.”
Click here to see her post.
Last year the former Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star penned a sweet message to the pair as well, saying they are her treasure.
“April 12, a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures. Happiest birthday bawakhe [father of my child] and Sakhaumuzi. Nina baka Lugaju kaMantomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe [praise poem],” she wrote.
The message followed weird moments from the Showmax reality show in which LaConco insinuated she was raising her son with her mother due to Zuma's absence.
“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.
LaConco said she had previously wanted to keep their relationship private.
“The position I am in, I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention.
“No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face circumstances I went through. I had to come to a point where I had to accept the situation and these are the circumstances. OK, this is it,” she said at the time.
'Happy birthday bab’wakhe' — LaConco pens sweet message for Jacob Zuma and their son Sakha
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Via Instagram
Click here to see her post.
