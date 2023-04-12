Sannah Mchunu aka Zodwa bids painful goodbye to 'Gomora' after channel cans it

It's the end of the road for Mzansi Magic's Gomora.

The drama series' last season, four, will premiere on April 24 at 7.30pm.

Gomora walked away with four gongs at the Royalty Soapie Awards on March 12.

The director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers and we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences.

“This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content.

“It's been an incredible three years since Gomora first aired on Mzansi Magic.

Gomora joins a list of productions that have reached their final curtain call such as The River, Imbewu, The Queen, Durban Gen and DiepCity.

“Gomora has always been a show that transcended the screen. These characters and stories will live in the hearts and homes of many people for years to come. A truly memorable show which we will look back on with a sense of fulfilment, knowing we brought light to these important stories,” said Leanne Khumalo, executive producer.

“Gomora has been an incredible journey, paved with many milestones and memories. When we started this show, we were on the brink of lockdown. The crew and cast formed a special bond during this time. Gomora grew into a family and this power dynamic was shared and experienced on screen.”

The last episode will air on October 20.

On the socials, actress Sanah Mchunu (Zodwa) expressed her sadness at the end of the telenovela.

“All things come to an end my friends. Let me take this opportunity to thank SERITI Production for blessing us with Gomora. We were treated very well, that's why our performance was very great. It's my first time working in a place where I put all my madness [and it was welcomed]. To the crew and cast from Gomora, I say 'big things are yet to come. Gates will open. It is painful to lose work but let us stay hopeful. The Lord who took us to Gomora will carry us and put us somewhere else. My friends and followers of Gomora, thank you so much for the support you have given us. I love you ,” she wrote.