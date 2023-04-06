YouTuber Nompumelelo “Mpoomy” Ledwaba is beaming with pride after making the Forbes Africa “30 under 30” list for 2023.
Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 sets out to celebrate the people they believe are “tomorrow's titans”.
“In a world where ‘nepotism babies’ have become commonplace and uninspired, the notion of ‘self-made’ is acquiring new meaning and respect,” they wrote on their site. “These young achievers are starting from scratch to build businesses and brands that are totally solutions-orientated.”
Overflowing with gratitude, Mpoomy penned a lengthy post on Instagram saying she's grateful she listened to her inner voice and followed her own path, even though it wasn't easy.
“I share the story of walking out of an exam room as I heard God said 'go' ... I share it like it’s a beautiful miracle that was loud and clear. The truth is that it became my 'thorn' ... I felt like a fraud, I questioned for the longest time whether I made things up and masked it as 'God',” she wrote.
“I’ve lived my 20s as an overachiever, with goals to tick, just to heal the little 19-year-old who was scared, felt like an outsider and failure ... Today God granted me the gift of a full circle/closure. It’s as if He is saying, 'You no longer have to prove to you, enter your third decade with forgiveness, redemption, set yourself free and see yourself through my eyes'.”
Mpoomy Ledwaba celebrates making Forbes Africa '30 under 30' list
Mpoomy dedicated her Forbes win to her dad, who she said has always given her the freedom to just be.
In the comments to her post, her husband, singer Brendan Praise, came through with a sweet congratulatory message.
“No-one deserves it more! Having watched you work for the past six/seven years relentlessly to being your highest self, pushing boundaries, taking risks, you inspire me so much and I’m so glad you squeezed in at 29,” he wrote.
Watch the video below to see who else made the cut:
