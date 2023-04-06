×

World

Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel, military says

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell - 06 April 2023
A demonstrator sets tires on fire during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City April 5, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian militants fired rockets into southern Israel for a second day on Thursday, the Israeli military said, after a police raid at a Jerusalem flashpoint holy site triggered cross-border fire and stoked fears of further escalation.

There were no casualties reported in the early morning rocket attack from the blockaded Gaza Strip, controlled by Islamist militant group Hamas.

On Wednesday, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, a tinderbox of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The incident, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover, drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world and concern from the White House.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the UN Security Council would hold a closed-door session on Thursday to discuss the raid, which Israeli authorities said was an attempt to prevent violence by clearing groups barricaded inside with weapons, rocks and firecrackers, planning to breach the peace.

At least 12 Palestinians were injured and images of officers beating worshippers inside Islam's third holiest site circulated on social media. Militants in Gaza fired rockets into Israel soon after, drawing Israeli air strikes.

Reuters

