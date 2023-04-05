'She gave that role everything! ' — Gail Mabalane receives praise for her role in Netflix’s ‘Unseen’

Actress Gail Mabalane is basking in the praise she’s receiving on social media and from her peers for her first main role as Zenzile Mwale in Netflix thriller Unseen.

Netflix premiered its latest South African original series, Unseen, on Thursday, and since then “Gail Mabalane” and “Zenzile Mwale” have topped the Twitter trends list.

Fans and industry peers have had nothing but amazing things to say about Gail's acting and the story as a whole.

“She gave that role everything in her. What a star,” said one fan.

“I am probably hoping for a lot, but if they submit this series for the Emmys, Gail Mabalane could potentially win an Emmy,” said another fan.

Actress Tsholo Matshaba thanked the actress for her devotion to the role.

“Not only a pleasure to watch but to listen to an actor put aside their ‘model C’ English aside to serve a character with a befitting accent.

"... And a pleasure to watch an actor being a canvas for the makeup department, being stripped of eyeshadow, lipstick, eyelashes, foundation to being bare, met droei lippe (dry lips)... What a breath of fresh air... Thoroughly enjoyed your craftsmanship,” tweeted the actress.

The premise centres on Zenzile preparing to welcome her husband Max (Vuyo Dabula) back home after spending time behind bars. However, when she goes to fetch him, she learns he was released earlier in the day. Now missing, Zenzile sets out to find him only to find herself entangled in the merciless criminal underworld.

Taking in all the love, the actress said: “Zenzile ‘I am just a cleaner’ Mwale, I cannot say THANK YOU enough. Thank you for watching. Thank you for the positive feedback. Thank you for the love. #UnseenNetflix.”

Check out the tweets singing her praises: