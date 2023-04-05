Sassa dealing with payment glitches due to technical issues

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is dealing with technical issues that have resulted in a delay to some grant payments.

Sassa said the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant website had “intermittent challenges”.

It confirmed all grants, including the R350 SRD grant, would be paid on April 4, 5 and 6.

“Please note our SRD website is intermittently having challenges. The technical team is working on resolving it as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said.