Prayers and well wishes pour in for Derek Watts after 'suspected stroke'
Image: Twitter/ Derek Watts
Prayers and well wishes have been flooding in for veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts after he was rushed to ICU recently with a suspected stroke.
He took to social media to post a pic from his hospital bed detailing his health struggles.
“Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU.”
He said he was diagnosed with “severe sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour”, and is learning to walk again.
He reassured viewers he would be back on Carte Blanche soon.
Friends, fans and followers filled his page with wishes of a speedy recovery.
