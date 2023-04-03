Karabo Ntshweng takes over 5FM’s popular night-time show

As she celebrates two decades in the broadcasting industry, child star and former YoTV personality Karabo Ntshweng has bagged a new time slot on 5FM.
Karabo will take over the popular 5 Nights time slot which broadcasts on the youth station every Monday-Thursday between 7pm and 10pm from April 3.
“This year marks my 20th year in broadcasting and 13th year in radio and so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this huge milestone in my career than with a brand new show!” an excited Karabo shared.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the radio personality added she is excited to take over a show that has its finger on the pulse of all things new and trendy.
“5 Nights champions local music and gives a platform to new and upcoming artists and I’m so ecstatic to be on a platform that champions young people! The show will not only be jam packed with epic tunes, but will give a fresh take on topics that you could have missed during the day, while introducing you to amazing guests and talent across the country and the right dose of entertainment. Expect big energy and good vibes — that’s what 5 Nights is all about.”
Throughout her two-decade-long career in the local broadcasting industry, Karabo has proven to be a formidable force. The vibrant and witty presenter kicked off her career on SABC1’s popular youth television programme YOTV.
Karabo spent seven years at popular Johannesburg-based station 947 hosting various shows while working behind the scenes as a digital producer for the Primedia Group. In 2020, Karabo moved to popular youth station 5FM where she made her weekday debut on 5 Early Mornings.
“To be a working broadcaster 20 years on blows my mind because I feel like the time has passed by so quickly,” Karabo said.
“I look forward to continue to tell the most amazing stories, to continue to unearth talent and to entertain, educate and inspire audiences around the country — while having all the fun in the world that I have been having over the past 20 years.
This milestone is incredibly special for me and I am so grateful for the journey so far. Waking up every single day doing what I love is such a privilege and a huge responsibility. It’s something that I do not take for granted.”
Karabo Ntshweng takes over 5FM’s popular night-time show
