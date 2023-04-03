FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger single cabs are comfortable and capable workhorses

Super cabs
Ford launches with six super cab derivatives on offer. Advantages of the super cab include the ability to load smaller and delicate cargo such as a toolbox or luggage for a weekend’s getaway inside the cabin, behind the seats. This leeway also benefits comfort to stretch out or to recline the seats when empty.
The rear cargo bay of the super cab is shorter than a full-on single cab but it was enough to accommodate a JoJo tank.
Super cabs kick off with three base XL models: two 4x2s and a 4x4 model. Costing R542,900, the latter model is the most affordable of this technical configuration among peer rivals.
There’s also pair of XLT models with higher specification available as 4x2 with a six-speed automatic, and 4x4 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Distinctive design features include the C-clamp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, chrome on the front grille, side steps and a tow bar as standard fitment. The XLT also benefits from keyless entry and a start button, premium cloth seats with electric adjustment, rain-sensor wipers and cruise control.
You can also enhance the XLT with six upgrade packs, including black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles, a black sports bar, a choice of 17 and 18-inch wheels, underbody protection and a wireless charging pad.
Wildtrak
The new Ranger Wildtrak super cab has distinguished looks with a mesh grille finished in signature Boulder Grey, roof rails, and rear sports hoop. More features include aluminium load box tie-down rails, 18-inch alloy rims, partial leather trim, ambient lighting and active cruise control.
It is powered by a 2l biturbo engine with 154kW and 500Nm and paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a 4x4 system. There are no plans to add a 3l V6 Wildtrak as found in the double cabs.
The first drive verdict is that the new range of Ford Ranger single cabs are very accomplished. With most of the units that were exchanged over the distance equipped with the 125kW single turbo engine, the group average was 9.2l/100km. They handled tarmac and gravel very well, in wet and dry conditions, and they corner with confidence.
If the overall refinement witnessed in this batch is a sign of what’s to come with the low-riders, Ford is poised to turn long-distance comfort and driver wellness on its head.
FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger single cabs are comfortable and capable workhorses
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: Supplied
Ford’s new Ranger arrived on the scene with double-cabs boasting larger cabins and 50mm wider load bays that now fit a European pallet.
Now the company has added single cabs with a load bay increasing to a length of 2,305mm and payload capacity ranges from 964kg to 1,186kg, depending on the model.
There are also extended cab versions, making Ford one of only three companies who market this niche body shape. We’ve returned from a 1,500km trip driving the single cabs between Gqeberha and Johannesburg.
Single cabs
There’s now a staggering 24 Ford Ranger derivatives to choose from, and that’s not all of them. The company will launch the models with regular suspension height preferred by logistics and others sectors before the end of the year.
This latest batch of single and super cabs with higher suspensions is aimed at companies or individuals who need to carry heavy and long cargo into challenging terrain.
The range kicks off with the XL 4x2 fitted with a six-speed manual. Three other XLs are on offer: a 4x2 with a six-speed automatic and a pair of 4x4 models available in manual or automatic transmissions.
All are powered by a 125kW and 405Nm 2l four-cylinder engine with a single turbo. The manual transmission is light in operation.
Customers can also choose from five XL upgrade packs. These include beautifying or utilitarian bits such as chrome trim, park distance sensors with a camera, cruise control and 17-inch rims fitted with all-terrain or all-season rubber.
An off-road pack with steel underbody protection and all-terrain tyres is also available.
Super cabs
Ford launches with six super cab derivatives on offer. Advantages of the super cab include the ability to load smaller and delicate cargo such as a toolbox or luggage for a weekend’s getaway inside the cabin, behind the seats. This leeway also benefits comfort to stretch out or to recline the seats when empty.
The rear cargo bay of the super cab is shorter than a full-on single cab but it was enough to accommodate a JoJo tank.
Super cabs kick off with three base XL models: two 4x2s and a 4x4 model. Costing R542,900, the latter model is the most affordable of this technical configuration among peer rivals.
There’s also pair of XLT models with higher specification available as 4x2 with a six-speed automatic, and 4x4 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Distinctive design features include the C-clamp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, chrome on the front grille, side steps and a tow bar as standard fitment. The XLT also benefits from keyless entry and a start button, premium cloth seats with electric adjustment, rain-sensor wipers and cruise control.
You can also enhance the XLT with six upgrade packs, including black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles, a black sports bar, a choice of 17 and 18-inch wheels, underbody protection and a wireless charging pad.
Wildtrak
The new Ranger Wildtrak super cab has distinguished looks with a mesh grille finished in signature Boulder Grey, roof rails, and rear sports hoop. More features include aluminium load box tie-down rails, 18-inch alloy rims, partial leather trim, ambient lighting and active cruise control.
It is powered by a 2l biturbo engine with 154kW and 500Nm and paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a 4x4 system. There are no plans to add a 3l V6 Wildtrak as found in the double cabs.
The first drive verdict is that the new range of Ford Ranger single cabs are very accomplished. With most of the units that were exchanged over the distance equipped with the 125kW single turbo engine, the group average was 9.2l/100km. They handled tarmac and gravel very well, in wet and dry conditions, and they corner with confidence.
If the overall refinement witnessed in this batch is a sign of what’s to come with the low-riders, Ford is poised to turn long-distance comfort and driver wellness on its head.
All single and super cab models are equipped as standard with dual front, side and curtain airbags, dynamic stability control, ABS, load adaptive control, roll over mitigation, traction control, hill launch assist and trailer sway control.
They are sold with a four-year/120,000km warranty.
Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km.
Pricing
Single Cab
2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT — R464,200
2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT — R477,800
2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6MT — R531,300
2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT — R545,000
Super Cab
2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT — R485,400
2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT — R499,900
2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT — R542,900
2.0L SiT XLT 4x2 6AT — R547,100
2.0L BiT XLT 4x4 10AT — R688,900
2.0L BiT Wildtrak 4x4 10AT — R772,800
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Events
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure