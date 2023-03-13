Ultra sends condolences to Costa Titch’s family

The tragic death of rapper Costa Titch has left Mzansi reeling and devastated.
The Big Flexa rapper collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the rapper's family confirmed his passing and expressed their devastation.
“It is with deep pain we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.
“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and we ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” the statement read.
Ultra issued a statement sending their condolences to the rapper's family.
“We are devastated by the sudden loss of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch who tragically passed away this weekend. Costa was a galvanising voice among South Africa’s amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.
“Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”
Costa Titch, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, hailed from Mbombela in Mpumalanga and had been in the entertainment industry for a few years as a dancer, but later branched out into rap and amapiano.
His style of rap, aesthetic and language of choice made him the talk of the town when he broke into the industry.
Costa rapped in English and the Pretoria dialect s'Pitori, and could dance better than most people when it came to moves created for amapiano beats and songs.
His iTunes bio described Costa's music as a “dance-friendly iteration of hip-hop that taps into South Africa’s rich cultural landscape with deft flow in isiZulu, Sesotho, English and Afrikaans”.
He was accused of cultural appropriation by other people but that didn't stop his shine.
Earlier this year, he received a major co-sign from Senegalese-American musician Akon, who praised him and predicted he would be “a game-changer”.
