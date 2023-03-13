“Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when god’s plan intervened. It’s been a sad day but what makes me feel better is that I know he died doing what he loved doing the most in this world. God bless you COSTA! The entire team at Konvict Kulture have lost a brother and an important member of the family. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
The 28-year-old rapper collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
In a statement the rapper's family expressed their devastation.
“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and we ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” the statement read.
'It’s been a sad day' — Akon expresses heartbreak over Costa Titch's death
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch
Musician Akon says Costa Titch was more than just an artist but a brother to their Konvict Kulture family.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared the statement the late rapper's family had released to confirm his death.
“Costa Titch was more than just an artist. He was a brilliant superstar and hardworking man with a kind heart which endeared him to all around him. I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time. I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world.”
The Senegalese singer and businessman revealed Costa had a vision that he believed would've made him great.
