Zahara has often been at the receiving end of harsh criticism on the timelines for her live performances but at a recent show she wowed the crowd, clipping the wings of those who always come for her.
Taking to her Twitter timeline she shared a video of her performing her hit song Loliwe to an audience at The White House Pub Chisanyama at Klerksdorp which seemed to have enjoyed it.
“Last night in Klerksdorp, thank you,” she wrote.
In her mentions tweeps were glad she was sounding good.
“Congratulations and may gigs come through from now till u drop the guitar,” wrote one Twitter user.
Zahara slammed tweeps two months ago who dragged her for her performance at the Macufe Lifestyle Divas Show in Bloemfontein.
Still got it! Zahara shuts down her performance at Klerksdorp
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Zahara
Zahara slammed tweeps two months ago who dragged her for her performance at the Macufe Lifestyle Divas Show in Bloemfontein.
The singer shot up the trends list after an allegedly edited version of her performance went viral on social media.
Reacting to snarky comments that she sounded bad, Zahara shared a different video from the event pleading with her trolls to stop trying to bring her down.
“Don't edit things to put me down. God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense.” she wrote.
The local Twitter user responsible for sharing the “vile” video refuted Zahara's claims saying she cut a clip from her Facebook live performance.
“Why would I go out of my way to lie about you? The video I posted was from a Facebook live, meaning that there’s no way it could have been edited. This 15 secs clip still proves me right. I dare you now to tweet your whole performance!” she wrote.
