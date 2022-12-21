Homegrown local football lads celebrate 50 years
West Lake only surviving club from Salt Lake in the northern areas
Five decades on and a dream to catapult northern areas soccer to greater heights continues for 32 friends from South End in Gqeberha.
Coming together this week for the umpteenth time, five of the 37 founding members of West Lake Football Club gathered around a table again to roll back the years...
