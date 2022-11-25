Elton Jantjies’s wife aims to ‘inspire and give strength’ to those relating to her marital issues

Elton Jantjies’s wife Iva has slammed a troll claiming she doesn’t look too sad about her marriage.

This follows news of rugby star Elton having an affair in his marriage.

Since then, many have camped on her timeline to watch her move, with some seemingly hoping to see her break down in public because of her failed marriage.

A troll questioned why she was posting travel images, but Iva clapped back and said she was living her life to inspire those who could relate to her situation.

“I am far from any kind of a celebrity. I’m a mother of three who happened to travel more than some other people [not always by my choice], so I try my best to embrace that and make beautiful memories with my babies and my closest ones ...

“What I am posting now is what I used to post for the last 10 years ... I wouldn’t just change my content or stop posting because of personal issues. I try to inspire and give strength to many other people that are pretty much going through what I am going though ... Doing observations on any social media platform is such a waste of time and is beyond superficial ...” she wrote.