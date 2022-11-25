Thapelo and his wife have a two sons and have seemingly enjoyed parenting as well.
'Here's to more and more' — Thapelo Mokoena and wife Lesego celebrate 10 year wedding anniversary
Image: Instagram/ Lesego-Tshepang
Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena are celebrating a milestone.
On Thursday they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and they are still head over heels in love.
The actor's wife took to her Instagram timeline, sharing an image of them and admitting they both forgot about the significance of the day, but expressed her love for Thapelo.
“Yoh! Guys it's our 10-year anniversary today! We both forgot! That's how wild it's been! Happy anniversary my diye! l love you. Here is to more and more!” she posted.
Thapelo and his wife have a two sons and have seemingly enjoyed parenting as well.
When celebrating the actor's 40th birthday, Lesego penned a letter gushing over their love and journey into parenting.
“What an adventure you have had so far! I pray for God to continue blessing you, your ambitious and dreams. May you continue reaching for the stars. Hope you enjoyed your day. We love you so much” she posted.
Thapelo responded, lauding his wife for being supportive enough for it to feel seamless.
“Love you baby! You’ve made this journey so beautiful for me and us,” he wrote.
My babe, I love you so much. You are truly everything to me & the boys. In fact to our entire family.”
