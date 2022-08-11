End of the road: Somizi and Mohale’s divorce gets its own Showmax doccie
Fans enjoyed front-row seats at Somizi and Mohale's traditional white wedding, when the cameras rolled for their Showmax special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union in 2020.
When their marriage came to an end Showmax has again given the pair a chance to tell their sides of the story. In Living the Dream with Somizi season 5, Somizi, his friends and family opened up on how they felt about the media personality's estranged husband.
Mohale Motaung in Mohale: On The Record'. shared intimate things about their relationship, from the alleged abuse, his infidelity and says that Somizi blocked job opportunities for him, among other things.
Mzansi will have a chance to close the chapter in the pair's last and final show Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road, an unauthorised documentary set to premier on August 25.
Watch trailer here
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Showmax said: “Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road unpacks their relationship, its public breakdown amid the leaked audio of Mohale accusing Somizi of abuse, and what this meant to fans and the broader LGBTQIA+ community in SA.”
“Directed by Teddy Geldart from Dopezuluboi Productions; Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road will draw on MultiChoice’s extensive archive footage of the couple and new interviews with Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, Langa Mavuso, Peace Maphalu, Prof Cameron Modisane, Tshiamo Modisane, MaBlerh, Lumko Johnson, Yaya Mavundla, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s Sandisiwe Mbhele — because there are more than two sides to every story,” Showmax added.
Mohale admitted to TshisaLIVE after the show aired that he had been overwhelmed with mixed emotions since finally speaking up about his relationship with Somizi
“There were obviously a lot of misconceptions and they have been there for a lot of years. The last straw was when someone decided to go on a reality show and say things that were not true about me. That encouraged me to shed light on domestic violence in queer relationships.”
