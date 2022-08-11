End of the road: Somizi and Mohale’s divorce gets its own Showmax doccie

Fans enjoyed front-row seats at Somizi and Mohale's traditional white wedding, when the cameras rolled for their Showmax special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union in 2020.

When their marriage came to an end Showmax has again given the pair a chance to tell their sides of the story. In Living the Dream with Somizi season 5, Somizi, his friends and family opened up on how they felt about the media personality's estranged husband.

Mohale Motaung in Mohale: On The Record'. shared intimate things about their relationship, from the alleged abuse, his infidelity and says that Somizi blocked job opportunities for him, among other things.

Mzansi will have a chance to close the chapter in the pair's last and final show Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road, an unauthorised documentary set to premier on August 25.

Watch trailer here