Jansen still has desire to play all formats
By AMIR CHETTY - 11 August 2022
Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen still considers himself a player for all three formats of the game and is working hard to ensure he is viewed in that light.
The 21-year-old never got a game in the limited-overs series against England and Ireland recently, but he reiterated his desire to be an all-format player as he stretches his legs for SA in a tour match against the England Lions...
