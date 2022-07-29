×

Leisure

Treat in store for Nelson Mandela Bay music lovers

By Herald Reporter - 29 July 2022

The PE Music Society is presenting a live concert by award-winning guitarist and composer Rudi Bower and mezzo-soprano singer Lucretia Sikwebu at Savages in Park Drive next weekend. 

They will perform an hour-long programme consisting of a song cycle composed by Bower for guitar and 12 poems by Vincent Oliphant with the title, Sag Praat van Hierdie Lewe...

