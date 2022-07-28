Join us in sizzling some ‘High Steaks’ at the next Herald Cooking Masterclass
By Herald Reporter - 28 July 2022
There will be no bluffing or poker faces needed with the next Herald Cooking Masterclass, themed High Steaks.
In fact, with the expert advice and help from the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, Masterclass participants will feel like they just got a royal flush once they learn to cook the perfect steak...
