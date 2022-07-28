×

Leisure

Join us in sizzling some ‘High Steaks’ at the next Herald Cooking Masterclass

By Herald Reporter - 28 July 2022

There will be no bluffing or poker faces needed with the next Herald Cooking Masterclass, themed High Steaks.

In fact, with the expert advice and help from the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, Masterclass participants will feel like they just got a royal flush once they learn to cook the perfect steak...

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

