The Zimbabwean-born artist was present for the team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, after the national side won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, to handover his work of art.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rasta said he had started the portrait on Saturday before they played because he had a hunch they would win.
"It was an honour to be part of the celebration and the welcoming of the champions, even to meet and greet the coach. She was happy to meet me and said she likes my work. I always honour the legends so I saw it fitting for me to be there,." he said.
"I knew they were going to win, but even if they were not going to win I had planned to honour them."
SNAPS | Rasta paints Desiree Ellis portrait in support of Banyana Banyana
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
Artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has painted a portrait of coach Desiree Ellis in celebration of Banyana Banyana's big win.
The Zimbabwean-born artist was present for the team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, after the national side won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, to handover his work of art.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rasta said he had started the portrait on Saturday before they played because he had a hunch they would win.
"It was an honour to be part of the celebration and the welcoming of the champions, even to meet and greet the coach. She was happy to meet me and said she likes my work. I always honour the legends so I saw it fitting for me to be there,." he said.
"I knew they were going to win, but even if they were not going to win I had planned to honour them."
See some images of the portrait below:
After 21 years of working on his craft, Rasta has grown a huge following on social media and had many recognise him when he presented the painting.
With his newfound fame, Rasta said he's come to learn that it's better to start a painting in his studio and finish it in public to try avoid critics and trolls discouraging him.
"I had to do to the final touch ups at the airport. I woke up early at 7am. People always challenge me, especially when I paint in public, telling me it doesn't look like the person I am painting. They always criticise but I knew she would love it and the players also loved the painting."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure