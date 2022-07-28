This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money
Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after the government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t be significant savings available.
So says Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA), who believes that though drivers will be able to shop around for better prices, they could only expect very marginal discounts as petrol stations have small profit margins to play with...
This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money
Group motoring editor
Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after the government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t be significant savings available.
So says Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA), who believes that though drivers will be able to shop around for better prices, they could only expect very marginal discounts as petrol stations have small profit margins to play with...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure