This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

Premium
28 July 2022
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after the government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t be significant savings available.

So says Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA), who believes that though drivers will be able to shop around for better prices, they could only expect very marginal discounts as petrol stations have small profit margins to play with...

