In the interview, Lebo M also confirmed he's been married three times and recently married for the fourth time.
According to Sunday World, Lebo M and his partner, Pretty Samuel, exchanged vows in front of a magistrate and witnesses in February.
Fans have been itching to get a front-row seat to his private life after he gave a glimpse of it in his reality show Lebo M: Coming Home.
With high demand for a second season of the show, Lebo M says he's still considering it.
“There's a lot of demand for season two ... [but] I'm not sure ... I'm not sure if I want to do season two or if I'm able to do it, because I didn't expect to be on television in that way, but for the most part it was fun.”
‘I produced orgies’ — Lebo M gets real about his sex life on 'Podcast and Chill'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lebo M
Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake got candid in his recent tell all interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
The Lion King music composer and reality TV star spilt the tea about his life, but the promo video had tongues wagging on social media.
While Lebo M has been 17 years sober from alcohol, he reflected on how the substance and women were his biggest weaknesses.
“My only two vices were the ladies and alcohol ... If I had danced anywhere near cocaine or any drugs, I would have been long dead.”
When asked if he had ever slept with three women in one night, he said: “Been there, done that. What do you mean three ladies? I produce orgies.”
In the interview, Lebo M also confirmed he's been married three times and recently married for the fourth time.
According to Sunday World, Lebo M and his partner, Pretty Samuel, exchanged vows in front of a magistrate and witnesses in February.
Fans have been itching to get a front-row seat to his private life after he gave a glimpse of it in his reality show Lebo M: Coming Home.
With high demand for a second season of the show, Lebo M says he's still considering it.
“There's a lot of demand for season two ... [but] I'm not sure ... I'm not sure if I want to do season two or if I'm able to do it, because I didn't expect to be on television in that way, but for the most part it was fun.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure