Samthing Soweto on taking a break to 'fix his mind' & making timeless music

“I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who's brave”

By Constance Gaanakgomo -

Musician Samthing Soweto finds himself in a place where he is grateful he can be a version of himself who's brave and have that reflect in his music.



Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the release of his new single Amagents, the musician explained his thought process behind the single...