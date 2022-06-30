WATCH | Dreamy! — Ntando Duma throws extravagant birthday for Sbahle
Actress Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle is living the life of opulence.
She recently held a glitzy affair for Sbahle's five year celebration with a special theme, and anything baby Sbahle wants she gets because the child star has made mommy proud countless times.
Taking to her Instagram timeline the media personality shared a clip and images of the soirée that looked to die for.
“She said candy wonderland and I said, say no more baby girl !Anything for my little love! Happy fifth Birthday Ntombazane ka Mamakhe @sbahlemzizi I honestly don’t know what my life would be without you. I love you with every piece of me. Thank you for choosing me,” she wrote.
On the occasion of her fifth birthday, Ntando went all out, for the child superstar from matching pink and white polka dresses, to to themed cake and décor Sbahle sure had the time of her life.
Sbahle quickly snagged the title of child star as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media.
The child star bagged a Nickelodeon award for Favourite African Kidfluencer in April.
Sbahle — who is the daughter of media personalities Ntando and Junior De Rocker — made her parents proud.
Taking to Instagram Ntando thanked people who have voted for her child.
“I’m so emotional. My baby won. I’m such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. @sbahlemzizi”
The mother of one also said she would now want to addressed differently after her daughter won.
“Side Note: I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly. A big shout to my phenomenal sisters and my mothers for helping me raise this little girl of mine to an incredible dynamite she now is. Ngiyabonga”