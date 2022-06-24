Mokoena gives lowdown on lead role in horror series ‘Pulse’

By Herald Reporter -

Viewers of SA streaming platform Showmax got an early start to their weekend entertainment when the platform launched its new horror series on Thursday.



Pulse, led by seasoned actor Thapelo Mokoena, follows Errol, a gamer who discovers that survival is no longer just a game when an electromagnetic pulse bomb fries every electrical circuit in his office high-rise — and people’s heads. ..