×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Mokoena gives lowdown on lead role in horror series ‘Pulse’

By Herald Reporter - 24 June 2022

Viewers of SA streaming platform Showmax got an early start to their weekend entertainment when  the platform launched its new horror series on Thursday. 

Pulse, led by seasoned actor Thapelo Mokoena, follows Errol, a gamer who discovers that survival is no longer just a game when an electromagnetic pulse bomb fries every electrical circuit in his office high-rise — and people’s heads. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Makhanda ready to welcome visitors to National Arts Festival

Most Read