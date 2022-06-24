×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Jazz singer Zolasoul ready to face home crowd

New Brighton-born musician excited, nervous to be back after long break

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 June 2022

As nerve-wracking as it is, performing on home soil for Gqeberha’s appreciative crowds is an honour for New Brighton-born jazz vocalist Zola Futshane.

Futshane, better-known as Zolasoul, intends to serenade guests with soulful jazz at The One Room on Westbourne Road on Saturday.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Makhanda ready to welcome visitors to National Arts Festival

Most Read