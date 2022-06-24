Jazz singer Zolasoul ready to face home crowd
New Brighton-born musician excited, nervous to be back after long break
As nerve-wracking as it is, performing on home soil for Gqeberha’s appreciative crowds is an honour for New Brighton-born jazz vocalist Zola Futshane.
Futshane, better-known as Zolasoul, intends to serenade guests with soulful jazz at The One Room on Westbourne Road on Saturday. ..
