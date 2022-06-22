×

Leisure

Fans convinced Beyoncé 'channelled Brenda Fassie' with new single

By Joy Mphande - 22 June 2022
Fans are convinced Beyoncé drew inspiration from the late SA singer Brenda Fassie.
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Local social media users are convinced Beyoncé took inspiration from the late SA music icon Brenda Fassie for the cover and sound of her latest single Break My Soul

Bey this week dropped the first single off her upcoming studio albumRenaissance

Some tweeps took to the TL to compare the single to Brenda Fassie's Ngiyakusaba from her I Am not A Bad Girl album, suggesting their songs sound similar. 

“Is she channelling Brenda Fassie? #BreakMySou” wrote one local Twitter user.

“Whatever B is releasing this year print/TV/music is inspired by the pop culture of the 1980s. First it was Beyoncé's homage to Bianca Jagger arriving on a horse at Studio 56. Now it's the cover of her single Break My Soul  inspired by our own Brenda Fassie,” wrote another.

Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions to the single:

Beyoncé́'s album has had tongues wagging on social media since its release. 

Her fans have been breaking down her lyrics to try to understand their queen.

 “Now I just fell in love and I just quit my job. I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard. Work by nine, then off past five. And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night”. Beyoncé́ sings in the first verse of the single.

