Back like he never left! Moja Love welcomes Jub Jub's return as 'Uyajola 9/9' host
Moja Love has embraced Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's return to their screen as the host of Uyajola 9/9 after the rapper and presenter went through “stringent sensitivity training”.
Moja Love suspended Jub Jub in December 2021 amid allegations of sexual assault against the star.
According to City Press Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 9/9 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo, for insinuating she uses “muti” during his interview on Podcast and Chill.
Jub Jub took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday announcing he was set to make a comeback for the third season of the show.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said after Jub Jub did what the show required of him, which was to apologise to the mother of his son, Kelly Khumalo, and undergo sensitivity training, it was ready to give the fans what they've been asking for.
“Moja LOVE can confirm that Jub Jub is back and shooting Uyajola 99 after going through stringent sensitivity training, as it was required of him by the channel. He has also apologised for his utterances, especially to the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.
“Jub Jub has requested that he deals with personal matters privately and has assured us that this will not interfere with his work and as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light,” read the statement.
