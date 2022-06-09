Makhadzi beams with joy as her EP 'Pain ya jealousy 'reaches gold status

Limpopo-musician Makhadzi says her EP Pain ya jealousy reaching gold was a humbling experience.

Taking to Instagram recently she shared a clip celebrating her win with a dance challenge.

Makhadzi has been on a roll since she shook things up in the music industry with Matorkisi in 2019

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she says she is till in disbelief of her success which happened fast for her.

"Reaching Gold status is truly humbling , I knew I’d always be successful in the music industry however I never thought it would come so soon . I still pinch myself sometimes because it feels like a dream."

Makhadzi said if you told her 15 years ago that this was how her life would be, she wouldn’t believe it, and with that said she is still looking to make Mzansi dance with her music.

The musician from Venda left Mzansi and Africa no choice but to love her because all she served were hit songs, powerful performances and star power in all her moves and says there is still loads more instore from her.

"I could’ve never have imagined it but I’m extremely grateful. Definitely going to be making more music . I’m looking forward to investing in my businesses , I still have other business that I’m working towards so when the time is right , I will venture into those too."