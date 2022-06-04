'Till the wheels fall off' — Zandie Khumalo pledges support for sister Kelly

She said they were shocked to learn of the allegations after allegedly being told on several occasions over the years that she is not a suspect and will not be called to testify.

“Can the defence determine with decisiveness what it is that they want to allege?” said the lawyer.

The Khumalo sisters have been feuding for several years after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from an alleged scam that Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved in.

Zandie hit back in February 2020 when she announced a “divorce” from her sister in a lengthy Instagram post.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter, but I am separating from a person I have known all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with, my sister,” Zandie wrote.