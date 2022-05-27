Events Guide/ Music, dance, arts and crafts for all to enjoy

FLAMENCO DANCE SHOWCASE

Flamenco de Algoa presents the Viva Flamenca dance showcase at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday at 3.30pm.

The show will feature Margarita Moran and guest artists Julia de Rosenworth, of Cape Town, and Komani Hara, of Johannesburg, while introducing guitarist Allan Leslie and bailaora (dancer) Ruth Johnson, who will be accompanied by eight dancers.

Entry is R120.

For inquiries, contact 072-960-8111.

JAZZ LEGACY FESTIVAL

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex will host the Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival with Thandiswa Mazwai and Feya Faku on Saturday.

The event starts at 7pm at the Opera House main stage.

Tickets cost R200 on Webtickets.

Inquiries: 041-586-2256.

ANNUAL FETE

Cheshire Home Summerstrand’s annual fete will be held on June 4 at the home in Gomery Avenue at 8am. Various food stalls, a beer tent and an auction will be the order of the day.

The auction starts at 11am and live music from midday to 2pm. Donations and volunteers for the fete are welcome.

Inquiries: 041-583-2183.

ART IN THE PARK

Art in the Park will be held on Sunday at St George’s Park, Park Drive, from 9am until 2pm.

There will be live music, food, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and various other stalls.

Inquiries: 082-257-4691.

QUILTERS’ MEETING

The Dias Quilter's Guild will hold their monthly meeting on June 4 at 2pm at the Victoria Park Grey Primary School, in First Avenue, Walmer. Visitors are welcome.

Entry is R20 for members and R40 for visitors.

Inquiries: 084-506-4493.

DA CAPO: A SYMPHONIC RESTART

The Nelson Mandela University Symphony Orchestra presents Da Capo: A Symphonic Restart with conductor Tania Leurquain-Steyn at the South Campus auditorium on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets cost R50 for adults and R30 for pensioners, students and pupils.

Inquiries: 041-504-4235.

U3A MEETING

U3A — an organisation intended as a source of intellectual stimulation and enjoyment for retired people — meets on the last Tuesday of every month at the Newton Park Library Auditorium at 10am.

On May 31, a member of the SA Police Service will speak on cyber crime.

Inquiries: 041-373-2148.

CALLIGRAPHY MEETING

The East Cape Calligraphers will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday at the Millpark Bowling Club at 1.45pm.

Inquiries: 084-562-3130.

NTSIKA NGXANGA LIVE SHOW

The Soil member Ntsika Ngxanga returns to perform at The One Room in Westbourne Road on June 3 and 4.

Ngxanga will be supported by Putuma Tiso. Both shows start 7pm.

Tickets cost R200 on Quicket and R250 at the door.

Inquiries: 071-232-3705.

KARAOKE NIGHTS

Enjoy karaoke at Liquid Lounge in Central every Tuesday from 7pm and stand a chance to win prizes.

Entry is free.

Inquiries: 082-051-2011.

SANGRIA SUNDAYS

Enjoy live music while sipping on a sangria at Tapas in Walmer on Sunday.

The weekly event, helping patrons bid the weekend farewell in style, starts at 1pm.

Inquiries: 087-702-1335.

ANTIQUE FAYRE

Pick up some gems at the Antiques and Collectables Fayre in Theescombe on Saturday and Sunday.

Choose from a range of items including stamps, coins, jewellery, furniture, action figures and model cars from 10am until 3pm.

Entry is R10 for adults, while children under the age of seven can enter for free.

Inquiries: 082-873-7663.