Fight corruption and poor service delivery: Rivonia Circle

The Rivonia Circle has called on South Africans to come together to fight corruption and tackle poor service delivery.

Speaking at a town hall event in East London on Wednesday evening, former Business Day editor and chairperson of the Rivonia Circle Songezo Zibi said it was important for communities to be actively involved in decision-making that affects their lives.

“We can't have a situation where [communities refer to] people who fail to clean the streets as leaders. How come someone who steals from state coffers is called inkokheli [leader]? They disrespect you. Make them account for their actions,” said Zibi.

The Rivonia Circle is a non-profit organisation launched by Zibi and other activists four months ago with the intention of creating political debate and encouraging communities to be actively involved in politics. The outfit also does research and policy advocacy work.

Zibi referred to their events as “democracy builders” and said the gatherings will help them get views from members of the public on “how do we work together in the future in light of the collapse of service delivery and rampant corruption”.