‘This is not an industry matter, it’s about economics’: Redi Tlhabi slams Penny Lebyane’s view on R22m flag

Veteran media personality Redi Tlhabi is the latest to slam Penny Lebyane's comparison of the department of sports, arts and culture's R22m flag project to other monuments around the world.

Tensions ran high this week after the department tried to justify its plans for the “monumental” flag.

The department explained that R17m would be spent on the flag and R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would create jobs, promote tourism and be a national landmark.

Taking to Twitter, seasoned radio and TV presenter Penny asked how other monuments were built.

Replying to the tweet, Redi said the comparison was a reach by Penny.

“Are you comparing a flag to the Eiffel Tower? A flag to the Statue of Liberty? Are you drawing similarities between projects of strong economies and those of a poor economy, whose actions were taken during a pandemic? Number of tourists who pay to see ET vs income generated by [the] flag?” asked Redi.