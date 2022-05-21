‘I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country’ — Trevor Noah visits Switzerland for his world tour

SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has often spoken about his Swiss heritage and now that he is on tour there, he can't help but rave about the place.

The star is touring several countries as part of his Back To Abnormal World Tour.

"Switzerland. What a surreal experience this was for me. I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled both arenas in Geneva and Zurich. I’ll never forget the experience," he said.

The comedian thanked tennis world champion Roger Federer for being a good host.

"You were the ultimate host, the best tour guide and still the classiest man I’ve ever met. I know you miss me on the court but hopefully you’ll be able to play on in my honour now that my knee is out of commission," he wrote.