Trevor Noah mourns the death of his grandmother Frances 'Gogo' Noah

Trevor Noah is mourning the death of his grandmother Frances “Gogo” Noah.

The Daily Show host took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday, announcing that his 95-year-old grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Trevor Noah shared a tribute to his grandmother, reminiscing on time spent with her.

“This morning [Thursday] our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan, Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. My grandmother was born in 1927 and though she was 95, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.

“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”