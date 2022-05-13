'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir
Grocery chain store Spar is trending on Twitter after a poster asking customers not to shop in their pyjamas circulated on the platform.
The poster, which has Spar branding, reads: “Dear customers. No pyjamas or nightgowns allowed.”
It is unclear where and when the poster was placed.
Attempts to get comment from Spar were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be included once received.
After a similar “announcement” went viral in 2016, the group told EWN its policy did not dictate what customers can and can’t wear.
“In terms of group policy, you can wear whatever you want when shopping in a Spar store. We will never dictate what you can and cannot wear, within the bounds of decency . And each of our stores would be different. If you were a retailer on the Durban beachfront it would be acceptable for someone to come in a swimming costume and slops.”
The latest poster has received mixed reactions from users who debated shopping in one’s nightie.
Some said it is inappropriate and unhygienic to visit a shop in one’s sleepwear, while others said shops had no authority to dictate how people dress.
I think its spot on by management. No one should be allowed if wearing sleepwear. Its very unhygenic. https://t.co/Ho3dwxvaJ5— TaGunna⚪🔴 (@thamsanqaAFC) May 12, 2022
The number of people who don't have pajamas but sleep in their clothes like track suits and t-shirts, leggings etc who also just wake up and go to the supermarket, but are allowed in because theirs is not sleepwear specific, this rule is lame https://t.co/EMfTuqFUyC— Mncedisi (@m_mndzebele) May 12, 2022
Lmao I can’t believe there are people pressed by this. Sleepwear will never be a tidy look outside your home pls. https://t.co/qys6KNXNy8— Retha_MaTau🦁 (@TheLioness_R) May 12, 2022
Eave people alone to do what they wanna do.— Axania 🇿🇦 (@axaniasocial) May 12, 2022
People go to the shops with barely clothes on bit they find it to be okay to let them shop. https://t.co/QkjtSNfYTa
I never understood why people do this. https://t.co/1rscH0FB8J— The Muffin Man (@Nigel_Mang) May 12, 2022
