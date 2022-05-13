×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
13 May 2022
Super Spar has not commented on the poster making the rounds online.
Super Spar has not commented on the poster making the rounds online.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Grocery chain store Spar is trending on Twitter after a poster asking customers not to shop in their pyjamas circulated on the platform.

The poster, which has Spar branding, reads: “Dear customers. No pyjamas or nightgowns allowed.”

It is unclear where and when the poster was placed.

Attempts to get comment from Spar were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be included once received.

After a similar “announcement” went viral in 2016, the group told EWN its policy did not dictate what customers can and can’t wear.

“In terms of group policy, you can wear whatever you want when shopping in a Spar store. We will never dictate what you can and cannot wear, within the bounds of decency . And each of our stores would be different. If you were a retailer on the Durban beachfront it would be acceptable for someone to come in a swimming costume and slops.”

The latest poster has received mixed reactions from users who debated shopping in one’s nightie.

Some said it is inappropriate and unhygienic to visit a shop in one’s sleepwear, while others said shops had no authority to dictate how people dress. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa

Most Read