×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

National Arts Festival set for return to live stage

Scores of festivalgoers set to descend on Makhanda in June

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
06 May 2022

Stories of turbulence, healing and triumph are thread through the 2022 programme as the National Arts Festival returns to Makhanda in June.

With scores of festivalgoers expected to descend on Makhanda, the festival will return to its live  format from June 23 to July 3. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Drought Crisis : Residents Information Session
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read