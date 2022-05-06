National Arts Festival set for return to live stage
Scores of festivalgoers set to descend on Makhanda in June
Stories of turbulence, healing and triumph are thread through the 2022 programme as the National Arts Festival returns to Makhanda in June.
With scores of festivalgoers expected to descend on Makhanda, the festival will return to its live format from June 23 to July 3. ..
