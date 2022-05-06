ANC battle lines drawn
Provincial race too close to call as Mabuyane and Madikizela finally face off
The gloves are off as the battle for control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape comes to a head this weekend.
Amid simmering tensions between rival factions of the party, East London will host about 1,600 delegates who will elect the ANC’s new bosses in the province. ..
