ANC battle lines drawn

Provincial race too close to call as Mabuyane and Madikizela finally face off

By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The gloves are off as the battle for control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape comes to a head this weekend.



Amid simmering tensions between rival factions of the party, East London will host about 1,600 delegates who will elect the ANC’s new bosses in the province. ..