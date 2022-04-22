‘Who’s the king?’ — Cassper Nyovest reacts to shoutout from Rick Ross

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to US rapper Rick Ross mentioning him in a special shoutout to SA artists.

The American star took to his Instagram stories revealing that he was planning another trip to Africa soon on a quest to sign two artists from the continent.

While sending shoutouts to renowned artists from Africa, Rick Ross mentioned Musa Keys, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Uncle Waffles.

"I want to support more artists, even artists and influencers who t aren't on the team. It's all about you being recognised all the way here in the US, so you all know what's going on." he said.

Cassper Nyovest shared the video on his social media timeline, captioning it "who's the king of this s**t, Ross?".