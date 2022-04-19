So much joy! Here are celeb weddings that have given FOMO so far in 2022
The wedding bells have been ringing loudly in celebville and with all the sorrow that accompanied the pandemic and subsequent natural disasters, it has been a breath of fresh air to witness joy in action.
The happily ever bug has bitten Mzansi celebs, and the stars are not afraid to show their smitten sides for the whole of Mzansi to see.
Here are few who have said “I do” recently.
K Naomi and Tshepo Phakathi
Media personality K Naomi tied the knot with her fiancé Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony. The pair recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg.
Tweeps couldn’t get over how authentic the Phakathis' wedding was and that it included elements that the Batswana use to celebrate weddings. Décor was handled by Nono Events and her stunning dress was designed by designer extraordinaire Jessica Molebatsi
Yonda Thomas and Taz Emeran
Briefly after posting on his Instagram last year that his long time girlfriend Taz had said yes to a marriage proposal, Yonda recently posted a picture of him together with his wife wearing traditional Xhosa regalia, dropping the bomb that they got married on April 3.
Denise Zimba and Jakob Schlichtig
Denise, a TV presenter, actress and artist walked down the aisle on Saturday, April 9., and She and her hubby tied the knot at Blaauwklippen Vineyards in the Stellenbosch wine lands. Their intimate wedding was attended by 160 guests
She married Jakob Schlichtig, the love of her life and father of her daughter, in the wedding of her dreams.
Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo
Faith, who was formally known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media on Sunday when pictures and videos of her mahlabiso day surfaced — indicating she was off the market.
In a series of Instagram posts the reality star shared snippets of her mahlabiso, including a snap with her parents that warmed Mzansi, and pictures of the décor, cake and their initials on the dance floor. Faith said she can't wait for their traditional wedding.
The pair have been together for some time. In September 2021 the couple celebrated their anniversary. Her boyfriend decided to gift her with a sporty Range Rover.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
#NjilofoundhisFaith I love you so much Mr Njilo, there won’t be a day that will go past without me showing you how much I love you❤️. pic.twitter.com/ZOFvecugDw— Faith Nketsi (@IamFaithNketsi) April 12, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.