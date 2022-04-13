‘Your entire existence is nauseating’ — US singer Ari Lennox drags Mr Smeg

Earlier this year the US singer trended in and out of Mzansi after expressing she would never set foot in SA after a controversial interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill.

Mag G had asked her an explicitly sexual question during their interview in a manner that viewers have described as crass.

“SA! Y’all got it! Heard you loud and clear. This won’t be a place I will ever visit.” she wrote in a deleted post.

The podcaster has since apologised to Ari after the debacle caused a social media frenzy locally and internationally.

“I want to sincerely apologise for that question and how it made her feel. And everything that came after that interview dropped. I'm not a malicious person. I don't hate anyone. I have the utmost respect for women. I would love to genuinely apologise to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments,” he said in an episode of Higher Learning,