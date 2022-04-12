No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market

Rapper, socialite, and reality TV star Faith Nketsi seemingly tied the knot with her beau Nzuzo Njilo in a private ceremony at the weekend.

Faith, who was formally known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media on Sunday when pictures and videos of her wedding day surfaced — indicating she was off the market.

While the star has not officially confirmed the news, she took to her socials to add the Njilo surname to her name, further adding fuel to the rumours that she wed wealthy businessman Nzuzo in a luxury wedding.

Pictures and videos of Faith's wedding ceremony made their way to social media, increasing in number as she climbed higher and higher on to the Twitter trends list.